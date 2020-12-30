Area Arrests for Dec. 31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Casey Matthew Manis, 37, 3291 Old Highway, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Salvador Cruz, 23, 2124 Holly Terrace, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and felony probation violation.
• Ladarrius Rolax, 21, 6 N. Willow St.-25, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department as a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Lisa Michelle Bigham, 53, 9023 Highway 225 N.-Unit C, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Lee Garrison, 46, 4056 Parker Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
