Area Arrests for Dec. 4/5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brittney Denise Anderson, 32, 1306 Underwood St.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Juan Carlos Arreaga-Hernandez, 30, 537 Village Park Drive, Ellijay, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jonathan Raymundo Carpintero-Jimenez, 30, 109 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Carl Lee Derosier, 44, 2152 Chatsworth Highway N.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Rafael Angel Graulau, 32, 618 Fourth Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Joseph Marshall Hunt, 39, 217 Concord Lane, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and improper lane change or usage.
• Ashley Jones, 36, 3215 Chestnut Drive, Flossmoor, Illinois, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Edelvys Martinez-Flores, 41, 4311 Belrad Drive-4, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with height requirements for auxiliary lights violation, obscured or missing license plates, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Abraham Chris Portillo, 20, 133 Kodiak Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Covan Maegan Swanson, 28, 1185 Beaverdale Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Angel Elizabeth Thomason, 43, 1121 Riverbend Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and felony probation violation.
• Montez Quinton White, 35, 1111 Bramwell Lane, Stone Mountain, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
