Area Arrests for Dec. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Enrique Cardenas, 52, 200 Golden Finch Way-6, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false information to a law officer, hunting without permission, hunting without a license, hunting without a big game license, failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Randy Kent Chambers, 33, 1751 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shanna Christeen Krahn, 44, 2306 Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Britini Jeanette Mallet, 38, 316 Terry Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Russell Lee McCulley, 50, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of contraband across guard lines, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of standards for brake lights.
• Jovanny Quintero, 19, 375 Woodbranch Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving too fast for conditions and passing in no-passing zones.
• Fernando Rangel, 53, 80 Nassau Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• James Byron Stewart, 28, 16 Hazelnut Drive, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Trevor Brock Turner, 36, 3829 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, simple battery (family violence), violation of a family violence order and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.