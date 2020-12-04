Area Arrests for Dec. 5-6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Terry Demisha Greene, 56, 445 Southern Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of meth and criminal trespass.
• Kenan Bajric, 25, 602 Roland Road, Stone Mountain, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dakota Lane Lawson, 21, 448 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of amphetamine, DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, safety belts violation (children 8 and younger), failure to maintain lane and a window tint violation.
• Anthony Creal Pedigo, 25, 4761 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Jerica Rashael Redwine, 21, 1403 Misty Valley Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Brian Christopher Call, 49, homeless, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.