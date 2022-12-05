Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dakota Austin Bottomlee, 23, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-518, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Barry Wayne Gordon, 65, 2738 Georgia Highway 257-lot 4A, Dublin, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Tyson Cole Hall, 37, 4526 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• James Anthony Jordan, 43, Dixon, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Jose Javier Morelos, 31, 554 Diamond Way, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Scotty Ray Ownbey, 47, 2131 Highway 225 South, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Cesar Armando Santos, 25, 2100 Upper Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation and a taillights violation.
• Christopher Brian Thomas, 25, 48 Northern Fairway, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Spencer Dylan Baggett, 26, 416 Horseshoe Way-G102, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Korey Matthew Conner, 22, 419 Bahamas Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Creuna Esay Welch, 35, 3218 Bates Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Damian Vardal Burke, 46, 3916 Sycamore Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe).
• Julio Campos-Ramirez, 43, 1920 Heathcliff Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run, following too closely and driving without a valid license.
• Danny Alfredo Fraire-Adame, 24, 2926 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, use of safety belts violation, failure to dim headlights/use of multibeam lighting equipment, driving without a valid license and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• Bradley Wayne Rowland, 53, 1698 N. Summit Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.