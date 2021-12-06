Area Arrests for Dec. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kristen Leah Annear, 39, 5145 Kelly St. N.W.-9, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tracy Tyler Henderson, 26, 371 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• William Keith Kornegay, 42, 88 E. Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree felony cruelty to children.
• Holly Ann Taylor, 33, 2408 Antioch Road-512, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), safety belts violation (children 8 or younger), failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• David Lonzo Beavers, 60, 1955 Brushtown Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and pedestrian under the influence.
• Luis Ivan Carmona, 24, 805 Ramsay Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Jonathan Raymundo Carpintero-Jimenez, 30, 109 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct and DUI.
• Gregory Lee Filyaw, 63, 252 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping and DUI (less safe).
• Paloma Hernandez, 20, 1327 Jim Petty Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• April Renee Jones, 39, 370 Thornwood Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony failure to appear.
• David Lopez-Saldana, 23, 1326 Mars Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
• Torrey Albert Phillips Jr., 27, 1325 W. Thorpe St., Tallahassee, Florida, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with financial transaction card theft, ID theft fraud using/possessing ID information concerning a person, possession of a schedule 2 drug, speeding, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
• Jose Antonio Baza-Rodriguez, 28, 1923 Brady Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brandi Lynne Carrell, 40, 150 S. Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Cristian Anthony Cruz, 22, 1801 David Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Frances Lynn Davenport, 38, 5119 N. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling and felony probation violation.
• Caleb Alexander Johnston, 27, 354 Stonecrest Circle, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation.
• Clemente Martinez-Pina, 46, 623 Fourth Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper lane change or usage and driving without a valid license.
• Robert Darrell McBee, 61, 4500 W. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Linda Lee Miltimore, 68, 26 Greyland Farm Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass a 911 officer.
• Brandon Casey Wallin, 29, 1587 Old LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
