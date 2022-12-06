Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tonya Ann Slone, 36, 548 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Garrett Gabriel Caldwell, 20, 4 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Luis Miguel Gandara, 35, 600 Williams Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with forgery in the third degree (check).
• Casey Lane Miles, 41, 3457 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree burglary (no forced entry, non-residence) and a taillights violation.
• Mitchell Dayne Peters, 35, homeless, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Joshua Nicholas Roper, 34, 344 Mary Sue Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 31, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• John Whitman Lofty Jr., 40, 173 Hideaway Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
