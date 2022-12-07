Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Carey Lee Brock, 47, 195 Pullen Drive, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Dylan Beau Burch, 26, 2059 Bowers Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery (residence, other weapon), home invasion (first and second degree with a deadly weapon), aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Tristan James Menzl, 22, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Payton Dakota Henry, 17, 1631 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Justin Adam Lynthlin, 41, 2310 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Adrian Perez, 27, 1305 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Troy Justin Richburg, 37, 1107 Whittle Drive S.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Mississippi Department of Corrections), operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Jacob David Rizer, 28, 1995 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, possession of meth, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, headlights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Alexis Eleanor Von Schlapa, 22, 1995 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
