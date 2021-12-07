Area Arrests for Dec. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kenneth Ricky Bain Jr., 29, 117 Ola Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Brandy Ruth Elizabeth Dickinson, 27, 210 W. School St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Ricky Allen Gray, 41, 22 Harrington Lane, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Ray, 23, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-325, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alfredo Carlos Raymundo, 25, 351 Trails End Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon) and battery (family violence).
• Chelsey Louise Smith, 33, 1544 Johnson Road S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Isaiah Jay Watters, 23, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bobby Lee Ogle, 23, 416 Cedar St.-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
