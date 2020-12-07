Area Arrests for Dec. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lisa Michelle Bigham, 53, 9023 Highway 225 N.-Unit C, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and headlights and other lights violation.
• Wilber Eduardo Landaverde-Guillen, 19, 1063 Country Way, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Angel Jose Morales, 18, 406 Hester Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
• Logan Chase Branson, 21, 597 Beavers Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Joshua Andrew Ikemire, 42, 7750 W. 61st Ave., Arvada, Colorado, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Bryant Stuart Johnson, 47, 1054 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Tabetha Lopez Tomes, 34, 101 Azalea Drive, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by conversion and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled adult/elderly person/resident.
• Kennedy Felice Willis, 22, 1403 Mack St.-C, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with battery (family violence, second or subsequent offense) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Misty Spring Young, 32, 501 Cherokee Heights, Pryor, Oklahoma, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and fugitive from justice (Adams County, Colorado).
• Willie Shaun Banks, 40, 175 Smithfield Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence), first-degree burglary (no forced entry, dwelling), second-degree burglary (no forced entry, nonresidence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), obstructing an emergency call and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Aldre-Yobani Cobon-Gomez, 25, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to register vehicle, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Elizabeth Ochoa, 39, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Alexis Santos, 22, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and obstruction of an officer resulting in an injury.
• Howell Lamar Springfield, 62, 2847 Jim Petty Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object, driving on the wrong side of the road and U-turn prohibited where the turn is not safe/interferes with traffic.
• Tara Danielle Manning, 32, 4513 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence), conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
