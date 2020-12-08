Area Arrests for Dec. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jessica Desirae Dalton, 40, 362 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances); sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug; reckless driving; driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway or rotary traffic circle; open container violation and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• Chadwick Randolph Green, 29, 673 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• April Nicole Harper, 33, 150 Mantooth Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Matthew William Woeltje, 21, 106 Jordan St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and two counts of felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kaleb Dorian Cagle, 19, 25 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private), reckless conduct and obstruction/interference with driver's view or control.
• Jordan Lee Hall, 32, 607 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Arron Street, 29, 565 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, violation of standards for brake lights, failure to use lighted headlights/other lights required 30 minutes after sunset/30 minutes before sunrise, tag light violation, reckless driving and public indecency.
• Matthew Steven Amos, 36, 4017 Oster Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Christopher Rafael Breton, 23, 602 Morningside Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Randy William Corn, 30, 1303 Foxbridge Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with use of communication facilities in drug transactions and misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Timothy Andrew Dorsett, 27, 5484 S. Pendant Point, Floral City, Florida, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Kyli Ann Frank, 22, no address listed, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass.
• Gabriel Rodriguez-Andino, 30, 820 Shugart Road-B10, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with conspiracy to commit a felony, failure to register vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Randy Lamar Sistrunk, 54, 601 Sun Ray Drive, Varnell, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, passing in no-passing zones and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
