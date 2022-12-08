Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Johnathan Richard Clark, 24, 1003 Mount Zion Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Austin Taylor McKee, 23, 214 Locksey Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Wendell Douglas Patton Jr., 34, 4962 Cline Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Lisa Michelle Bigham, 55, 9023 Highway 225 North-lot C, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kristal Nichole Lofty, 34, 3004 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
