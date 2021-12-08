Area Arrests for Dec. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Melissa J. Cabrera-Morales, 23, 3014 Alpharetta Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Wanda Darlene Eleazer, 62, 3966 Blue Springs Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Thomas Daniel Green, 57, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Blake Manning, 37, 193 Hideaway Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Kevin Scott Rose, 51, 259 County Road 422, Athens, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Somer Nicole Sharp, 39, 1186 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon), entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, aggravated assault (weapon), felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, battery and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• John Barry Stafford, 57, 350 Douthit Circle, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zachary Ryan Holcomb, 33, 175 Reece Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Manuel De Jesus Retiz, 39, 516 Gay St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and loitering/prowling.
