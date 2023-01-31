Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 25-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with DUI and a one-way roadway or rotary traffic violation.
• A 47-year-old Ooltewah, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 34-year-old Port Wentworth man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 38-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with violation of a family violence order and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• A 23-year-old Calhoun man was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
