Area Arrests for Feb. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Korie Jean Grau, 33, 464 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of battery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer while the officer was on duty.
• Ashley Denise Russell, 28, 1043 Harrington Bend, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Lynn Towry, 35, 2111 Cleveland Highway-114, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Rick Allen Carroll, 42, 1178 Highway 225 S.-193, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe) and following too closely.
• Steven Ray Hethcox, 47, 321 Kay Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Odie Dwain Ellis, 41, 338 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Manuel Fraire, 25, 1409 Pierce Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Baltazar Hernandez-Santamaria, 60, 703 Northview Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon).
• Edgar Efrain Ramirez-Mendez, 28, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, lights violation, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Hugo Olotario Tomas-Aguilar, 25, 905 Julian St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, following too closely and hit and run.
• Jason Allen Dimmlich, 47, 1906 Wren Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• James Rodgers Shirley III, 30, 3641 Faith Road, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, headlights violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew Ethan Turner, 25, 2515 Grandview Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, following too closely and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Dylan Daniel Worsham, 23, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, aggravated assault (weapon), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
