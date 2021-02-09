Area Arrests for Feb. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Wayne Brannon, 52, 1306 Underwood St.-318, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Andrew Calfee, 31, 6307 Jan Lane Drive, Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances) and open container violation.
• Mandi Latrea Davenport, 40, 640 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of hydrocodone, possession of a schedule 3 drug, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Abraham Terrance Jefferies, 19, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.
• Cesar Resendiz Jr., 19, 1127 James St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (gun), aggravated assault (gun), battery and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Gary Douglas White, 28, 615 Carroll St., Etowah, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fugitive from justice (McMinn County, Tennessee).
• Che'lynda Whitehead, 26, 5042 Red Oak Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of heroin.
