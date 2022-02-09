Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Kristen Page Bridges, 34, 122 Goldnickel Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth.
- William Chacon-Galvis, 36, 132222 Bammel Road, Houston, Texas, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (felony larceny, Castle Rock, Colorado) and driving without a valid license.
- Larry Allen Clark, 49, 620 Palms Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
- Giovanni Vidol Goodman, 25, 535 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and speeding.
- Autumn Sylena Neighbors, 22, 3613 Sixth Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Arthur Noel Quezada, 26, 824 Mattie Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Ally Nicole Roberts, 25, 480 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
- James Angel Vazquez Jr., 44, 583 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
