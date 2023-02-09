Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 59-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice.
• An 81-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• A 47-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 56-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• A 42-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 50-year-old Cisco man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
