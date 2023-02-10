Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 33-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment, second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence) and battery (family violence).
• A 28-year-old Rome man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 50-year-old Resaca man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery.
• A 38-year-old Resaca man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree burglary, theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and criminal trespass of property without permission.
