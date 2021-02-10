Area Arrests for Feb. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adam Daniel Cross, 34, 7080 Highway 225-351, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Richard Wayne Langdeau, 36, 435 Henson Circle, Carrollton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Matthew Christopher Meadows, 30, 13 Lake Eagle Court, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
