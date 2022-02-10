Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Roxie Leigh Hogan, 36, 420 Springfield Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Jeremy Dale Shaw, 44, 24 Camelot Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Petronilo Velasquez-Tomas, 25, 808 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, possession of cocaine, texting while driving, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and driving without a valid license.
