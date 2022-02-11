Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Avery Leon Chadwick, 53, 613 Oxford St.-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Pedro Davila Salazar, 24, 622 Fifth Ave.-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
- Eric Nicholas Underwood, 39, 147 McCook Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
- Alex Howard Walker, 30, 972 Leonard Bridge Road-11E, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (weapon), first-degree criminal damage to private property, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers. driving without a valid license, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and improper lane change or usage.
- Mildred Delaine White, 25, 7 Brothers Lane-703, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, misdemeanor theft by deception, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of meth.
- Eddie Dustin Wilcox, 30, 801 Red Clay Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
- Howell McKinley Wishon, 39, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
