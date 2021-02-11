Area Arrests for Feb. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Skyler Thomas Teasley, 19, 301 Cherokee Trail-20, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• David Wayne Willis, 63, 103 Lewell St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Timothy Seth Edwards Griggs, 26, 506 S. Second Ave.-115, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Jacob Lyle Weidner, 31, 486 Megan Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
