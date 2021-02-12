Area Arrests for Feb. 13-14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Darlene Marie Donohue, 57, 158 Pleasant Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Marvin Jamal Parks, 32, 105 Grubbs St., Molena, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Stephen Anthony Morrison, 42, 192 Gladstone Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Daisy Hilda Rangel, 30, 80 Nassau Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
