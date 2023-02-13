Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (minor), battery, third-degree cruelty to children, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), second-degree criminal damage to business property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an emergency call and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 54-year-old Covington man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Rockfield, Tennessee, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21 and DUI (endangering a child).
• A 36-year-old New Market, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with tag light required, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with following too closely and DUI (less safe).
• A 56-year-old Crandall man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reckless driving.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), open container violation, failure to maintain lane and running a red light.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, headlights violation and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree criminal damage to public property.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• A 32-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Eufaula, Alabama, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway.
• A 55-year-old Jasper man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe).
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, hit and run and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.