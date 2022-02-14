Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
• Michael James Bowen, 40, 621 N. Seventh Ave.-apt. 1, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Deanna Aleathea Clay, 48, 3116 Hummingbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Shannon Dean, 37, 609 N. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Lakwon Marquise Fleming, 25, 1120 James St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Douglas Payne, 25, 132 Douglas St., Ducktown, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Rudy Amilcar Reynoso-Mateo, 19, 615 Pine St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21 and failure to maintain lane.
• Kristy Lynn Schuler, 39, 132 Douglas St., Ducktown, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Victoria Marihaia Sisson, 18, 1239 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• James Anthony Thomas, 30, 3659 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Lollis, 25, 155 Polk Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (gun) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Serafin Mexicano-Aguilar, 41, homeless, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with battery (family violence), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Audry Marie Isenhower, 42, 3317 Highway 282, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sidney Leon Pendley, 59, 1900 Prigmore Drive, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, headlights violation and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee)
• Jeremy Lynn Pryor, 32, 750 Timberlake Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.