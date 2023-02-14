Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 44-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 45-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana.
• A 38-year-old Trion man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Calhoun man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• A 51-year-old Rossville man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony theft by deception.
• A 76-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with seven counts of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
• A 33-year-old Trenton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 2 drug and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 29-year-old Lookout Mountain man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, for possession of a controlled substance).
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and driving too fast for conditions.
