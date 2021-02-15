Area Arrests for Feb. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald B. Lilley, 48, 106 Crestview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Tandy Dawn Cramer, 34, homeless, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), second-degree criminal damage to private property, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin Alexander Faust, 28, 104 Scott Drive, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI (drugs).
• Derick Allen Hamilton, 27, 571 Oak Knoll Road, Ranger, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, failure to obey a stop sign or to yield after stopping, fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Tracy Errin Ross, 38, State College, Pennsylvania, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Centre County, Pennsylvania).
• Gregory Alfred Silvers, 47, 501 Colter Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), second-degree criminal damage to business property, possession of meth, felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Julie Anna Stafford, 58, 704 Foster Blvd., LaFayette, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Jaime Felix-Hernandez, 38, 4156 Highway 225 N.-Lot 78, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, three counts of DUI (endangering a child) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Isaias Isaac Martinez, 31, 2631 Rocky Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• David Lee Millsap, 47, 322 New Prospect Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Oddysse Ariel Ragland, 18, 203 Woodpark Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• Luciano Rodriguez-Flores, 27, 1422 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a lights violation.
• Angela Renee Stinson, 35, 81 Sasha Lane-2, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zachary Washington, 25, 103 Benfield Circle, Cartersville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and running a red light.
• Raekwon Antonio Watson, 23, 1537 Pamela Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with harvesting undersized ginseng, open container violation, DUI and unlawful to obstruct, resist, impede or interfere with a person enforcing littering laws.
• Jeffery Allen Amos, 43, 328 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Darryn Jovonn Fray, 31, 907 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Marcus Chandler Hurney, 30, 151 Columbus St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway.
• Tammy Darlene Moten, 50, 2210 Leonard Bridge Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shannon Lee Roach, 36, 821 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and parole violation.
• Adrian Washington, 24, 210 Reed Briar Drive, Cedartown, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
• Barrett Addin Defore, 27, 952 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment.
• Victoria Leann Gamboa, 21, 205 Daisy Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
