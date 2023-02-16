Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 27-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 46-year-old Menlo man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• A 40-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), aggravated assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct.
• A 34-year-old Resaca woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hit and run, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and failure to report an accident.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), improper turn and failure to maintain lane.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a lights violation.
