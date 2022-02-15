Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

  • Billy David Barker, 45, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
  • Jason Allen Blackerby, 42, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
  • Luis Angel Torres, 24, 606 Maney Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and speeding.

