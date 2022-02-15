Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Billy David Barker, 45, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Jason Allen Blackerby, 42, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Luis Angel Torres, 24, 606 Maney Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.