Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.