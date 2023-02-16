Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (endangering a child under 14), DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstructing an emergency call.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
