Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Mindy Sue Baker, 43, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
- Kayla Dale Dickinson, 30, 2220 Chattanooga Road-A200, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree criminal damage to private property.
- Hoyt Ray Lance, 48, 2956 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Jamie Lynn Martin, 40, 92 Piney Hill, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Heather Danielle Parker, 38, 490 Gordon Circle, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), felony probation violation, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and habitual violator.
- Casey Andrew Stamey, 33, 3265 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Derek Kenneth White, 32, 2231 Dawnville Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
