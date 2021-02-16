Area Arrests for Feb. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Carson Ayers, 43, 57 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, distracted driving and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ramon Duran-Vega, 44, 204 Tracy Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and identity theft fraud.
• Cameron Lewis Prince, 32, 2053 Upper Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jerome Allen Ridley, 37, 1537 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• William David Smith, 49, 360 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
