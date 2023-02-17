AA

Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 40-year-old Crandall man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with taillights/lenses required on vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954; possession and use of drug-related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of meth.

• A 23-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• A 29-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts and possession of meth.

• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• A 61-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 35-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 26-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.

• A 41-year-old Auburndale, Florida, woman was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video