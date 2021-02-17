Area Arrests for Feb. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Felipe Canizalez, 17, 709 N. 5th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Gabriel Alexjandro Martinez, 18, 598 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Kierra Clay, 18, 203 Hill Road-17, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with hijacking a motor vehicle and felony theft by taking (automobile).
• Yobani Escalante-Lucas, 29, 615 5th Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance (hallucinogen), possession of a schedule 1 substance (synthetic narcotic), possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony.
• James Daulton Flowers, 28, 251 Orange Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking (automobile), terroristic threats and acts and simple assault (family violence).
• Timothy Lynn Green II, 20, 1521 Hickory Valley Road-223, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 substance, possession/sell/manufacture/distribute greater than 20 ounces but less than 160 ounces of THC oil, possession of tools for commission of a crime and failure to use lighted headlights when required.
• Jose Eduardo Heredia-Lopez, 27, 1140 Brookstone Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Timothy Jay Hobbs, 26, 4382 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and felony theft by deception and by the Georgia State Patrol with passing on a hill crest or curve, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to obey traffic control devices (running a red light), passing in no-passing zones, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to register vehicle and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Bryan Michael Quinn, 31, 370 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 substance (synthetic narcotic), sale or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Cameron Alexander Stephens, 32, 145 Camden Way-Unit 5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with giving false information to a law officer.
• Heather Renee Brackett, 26, 161 Crows Nest Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.