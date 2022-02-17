Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Sommer Adriana Barickman, 41, 423 Brownwood Circle, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, contraband across guard lines, misdemeanor failure to appear and registration and license plate requirement violation.
- Albert William Gutierrez, 34, 446 Haig Mill Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Nealey Faye Jackson, 42, homeless, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Earlie Leon Weeks Jr., 56, 1009 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Justin Leon Weeks, 28, 1009 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and trafficking in meth and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
