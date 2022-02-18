Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- William Shane Cook, 47, 108 Montgomery Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with simple assault and first-degree cruelty to children.
- Marsha Diana Dean, 41, 506 S. Second Ave.-apt. 203, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
- Richard Cody Haddock, 29, 900 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Amanda Joyce Hammonds, 42, 3550 Little Refuge Road, Waleska, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
- Jeffery Scott McCullough, 34, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (family violence) and armed robbery.
- James David Rose, 31, 915 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Madeline Raye Balton, 21, 65 Belle Meade Cove, Eads, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, open container violation and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
- Stephen Michael Hymes, 31, 3007 Jimmie Lane, Anderson, South Carolina, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and possession of meth.
- Michelle Rosilea Plott, 37, 541 Stillwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
