Area Arrests for Feb. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Ramiro Adiel Colon-Torres, 20, 1208 Applewood Drive-apartment 8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, fourth-degree forgery (checks), identity theft fraud, misdemeanor failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.

• Tyler Lamar Hefner, 22, 1099 Davenport Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

