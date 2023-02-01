Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with headlights requirement violation, all vehicles except motorcycles; taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954; possession of marijuana; possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and DUI (drugs).
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 38-year-old Cohutta man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft, misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 60-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
