Area Arrests for Feb. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Ray Choate, 40, 102 Higdon Lane, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), battery, aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to children, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and seat belts violation (adults).
• Monica Irene Cronan, 24, 1743 Brushtown Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without insurance.
• Patricia Irene Harmon, 59, 3011 Old Morris Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Darren Davion Harris, 36, 201 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joshua Lee Holtzclaw, 29, 55 Glen Drive, Summerville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jessica Leah Jones, 36, 4033 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, parole violation and removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• Jalen Lamar Storey, 28, 1219 W. Emery St.-1208, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
• Gary Lee Epperson, 54, 105 Roland Hills Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
