Area Arrests for Feb. 20-21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jamal Omar Al-Shouli, 27, 124 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony failure to appear.
• Lloyd David Beck, 60, 1099 Norton Bridge Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, no license plate on vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, criminal trespass, standards for brake lights violation, reckless driving and must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals.
• Kevin Howell Chambliss, 45, 152 Crows Nest Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.
• Marty Clinton Crawford, 57, 713 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, a brake lights and turn signals violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dustin Patrick Jenkins, 27, 168 Royal Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation, speeding and a lights violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Brian Lee Petty, 44, 709 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Manuel Antonio Ponce, 25, 3015 Striplin Trail, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Rhett Lee Satterfield, 25, 121 Leon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Garrison Reed Mulkey, 23, 908 Sierra Place-42, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling, public indecency, public drunkenness, felony probation violation and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.