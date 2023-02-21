Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 45-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 46-year-old Loganville man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• A 54-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• A 51-year-old LaFayette woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 24-year-old Fairmount man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI.
• A 53-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 27-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in no-passing zones.
• A 39-year-old Calhoun man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Resaca woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
