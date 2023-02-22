AA

Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 61-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).

• A 50-year-old Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of child molestation.

• A 74-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.

• A 36-year-old East Ridge, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

• A 50-year-old Ringgold man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with reckless conduct and aggravated assault (gun).

• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

• A 65-year-old Ringgold man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 61-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony tampering with evidence.

• A 62-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, a taillights violation and felony tampering with evidence.

