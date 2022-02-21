Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Tammy Gaddis, 47, 2035 Lower Kings Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of meth.
- Sarah Louise Walker, 28, 562 Bethel Church Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Edgar Isidro Adame, 34, 1605 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault (weapon), two counts of battery (family violence), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, unlawful for an employee of a gang to commit crime and driving without a valid license.
- Steve Richard Bramlett, 42, 418 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- William Chase Cummings, 38, 19 Frigate Drive, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, loitering and prowling and possession/manufacture/delivery/distributing/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Steven Dwayne Dykes, 23, 10844 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- German Antonio Escobar, 21, 2256 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Haley Savannah Griggs, 26, 60 Hill Top Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, loitering and prowling and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Edward Lang Jackson, 65, 462 Castle Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patorl with DUI, open container violation, lights violation and improper turn.
- Vester Milton Preavette, 54, 2864 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jessica Charisse Dilallo, 35, 526 Whitener Drive-apt. 2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, open container violation and improper/erratic lane change.
- Omar Leon-Lopez, 36, 1803 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, DUI endangering a child, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
- Michael Shane Lovingood Jr., 32, 605 W. Boundary St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Ivan Gregorio Ramirez-Mendoza, 30, 112 Dixie St., Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony failure to appear, driving with a suspended or revoked license and lights violation.
- Charles Justin Sumner, 31, 2184 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence).
- Jena Wylene Teague, 36, 2212 Hearthstone Landing Drive, Canton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation, three counts of DUI (endangering a child under 14) and DUI.
- Tylor Odell Adams, 27, 144 Seward Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of heroin, loitering/prowling, open container violation, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Johnathan Clarence Bearden, 42, 212 Browning Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving without insurance.
- Clifford Sawyer Bowen, 30, 1673 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jason Chase Fauscett, 21, 608 Pine Oaks Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and passing vehicles in opposite direction/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Larry Reed, 37, 4316 W. Maypole Ave.-1W, Chicago, Illinois, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
- Joseph Afriyie, 18, 521 Hank Aaron Drive S.W.-422, Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
- Christopher Armstrong, 21, 3653 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Illinois, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
- Willie Cook, 21, 2047 Ninth Ave. E., St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug, second-degree forgery, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
- Sebastian Alexander Love, 30, 515 Parkside Place, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and pedestrians must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
- Veronica Ann Marie Palomin, 28, 129 Shadow Rock Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and pedestrians must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
- Michael Whitaker, 18, 2615 Knollwood Place, Hazel Crest, Illinois, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, reckless driving, improper stopping/parking on roadway, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.