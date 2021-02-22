Area Arrests for Feb. 23

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Manuel Alfraro, 41, 1269 Green Springs Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jamey Lee Thomas, 24, 475 Oakman Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to register vehicle, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and possession of meth.
• Charles Tyler Campbell, 23, 42 Evergreen Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Meredith Ann Davis, 41, 327 Joe Roberson Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Frank J. Parker Jr., 43, 299 Riderwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with unlawful conduct during a 911 call, false public alarm and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Danielle Elyse Traficanti, 35, 4043 Bob Wyatt Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Spencer Cleve Bartenfield, 27, 73 Woodlawn Road-C, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Joshua Beasley, 17, 1461 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Johnathan Bloodworth, 38, 2458 Wild Springs Court, Decatur, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, speeding, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and improper lane change or usage.
• Anthony Haden Blue, 48, 3218 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking from mail, felony theft by taking from mail and first-degree forgery.
• Joshua Carl Jackson, 40, 1710 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shane Burl McCann, 40, 386 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Misty Michele Moore, 33, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession or meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jason Gregg Patterson, 46, 4999 Mount Olivet Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Cohutta Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jaime Rico Rosillo, 47, 259 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, driving without a valid license and DUI (less safe).
• Keith Allen Sprinkle, 32, homeless, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Octavio Anaya-Paredes, 37, 50 Savannah Ave. N.E.-B, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Eloy Arredondo, 19, 1621 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with intent to distribute and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Perry Allen Ball, 32, 5345 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, hit and run, two counts of failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DUI.
• Lloyd Lee Daniel, 43, 119 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 43, 146 Causby Lane N.W., Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Jesus Maldonado-De Leon, 21, 110 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, speeding and reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.