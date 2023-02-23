Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and improper/erratic lane change.
• A 35-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with four counts of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of a family violence order.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 50-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with seat belts violation, possession of meth, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and headlights requirements in all vehicles except motorcycles.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, safety belts violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 48-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.