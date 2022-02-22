Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Bradley Jay Allen, 33, 251 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
- Antavion Deshawn McDaniel, 21, 523 Woodcroft Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jimmy Sweed Rymer, 36, 1329 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
- Mia Marie Spence, 31, 416 N. Petway St., Franklin, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, possession of a schedule 4 drug and misdemeanor shoplifting.
