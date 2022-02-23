Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Israel Cabello-Lozano, 29, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, open container violation, safety belts violation (children ages 8 and younger), headlights violation and speeding.
- Brailin Walker Garner, 20, 948 Cannon Farm Road, Oxford, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
- Cecilia Denise Holaway, 41, 1 Legion Drive S.E., Lindale, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Emily Elizabeth Patton, 20, 1011 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Russell Edward Pierce, 33, 260 Leyland Way, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Cristian Ramirez, 24, 711 Juniper Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, impeding the flow of traffic, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
- Christopher Ray Waters, 30, 603 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Spencer Ross Young, 23, 179 Stanley St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.