Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• A 40-year-old Taylorsville man was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with computer or electronic pornography.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Smyrna man was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), misdemeanor failure to appear, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane, driving on an expired driver's license, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, speeding, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and aggressive driving.
• A 47-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 1 drug (synthetic narcotic), trafficking in synthetic narcotic, possession of a schedule 3 drug (barbiturate), possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 21-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium) with intent to distribute, trafficking in synthetic narcotic, possession of a schedule 3 drug (barbiturate), possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 21-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
