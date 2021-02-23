Area Arrests for Feb. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashley Elizabeth Blackmon, 26, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Melissa Dawn Brown, 38, 3231 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and reckless conduct.
• Heather Lynn Chambers, 33, 2666 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), felony probation violation, hit and run, driving without a license and following too closely.
• Robbie Alan Francis, 43, 509 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal.
• Terri Demisha Green, 56, 445 Southern Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Omar Mendez, 33, 1208 Tacoma Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Marjorie Lynn Woods, 54, 178 Chahyga Way, Loudon, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Thomas Lamar Adams, 55, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
